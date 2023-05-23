site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Marcus Walden: Latches on with Mariners
Walden signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Monday.
Walden had been pitching with the Gastonia Honey Hunters in the independent Atlantic League. The 34-year-old last appeared in the big leagues in 2020.
