Walden recorded the final two outs of a 5-2 win over the Phillies to notch his first save of the season in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

After Matt Barnes blew the save in the matinee, Boston manager Ron Roenicke elected not to bring his closer back out to protect another lead in the nightcap. Instead, Austin Brice began the seventh inning but walked two batters while getting only one out, giving Walden the opportunity to shut the door on the Phillies. The 31-year-old likely won't be a regular part of the save picture even if Barnes loses his job, however. On the season, Walden has a 9.53 ERA and 8:9 K:BB through 11.1 innings.