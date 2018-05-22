Dubon (knee) underwent successful ACL surgery on Tuesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dubon was hitting an impressive .343/.348/.574 with four homers and six steals across 27 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs prior to tearing his ACL. He'll now focus on getting back to full health for next season, though it's still unclear if he'll be ready for the beginning of spring training at this point.