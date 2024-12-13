The Brewers acquired Cortes, Caleb Durbin and cash considerations from the Yankees on Friday in exchange for Devin Williams, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Cortes pitched well this past season when healthy, posting a 3.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 162:39 K:BB. He ended the regular season on the injured list with a flexor strain but was able to come back to make two relief appearances during the World Series. The Brewers are presumably comfortable with his health status and will be counting on him as part of their rotation in 2025. Cortes is arbitration-eligible for a final time this winter.