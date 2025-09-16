Manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that he expects Mears (back) to return from the injured list Wednesday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Lingering back tightness sent Mears to the injured list in early September, but he now seems to be ready to return to Milwaukee's bullpen without embarking on a rehab assignment. The 28-year-old righty owns a career-best 3.42 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through 52.2 innings on the year, and he'll likely be used fairly often in high-leverage situations -- especially while Trevor Megill (elbow) is still on the shelf.