Mears agreed to a one-year, $1.9 million contract with the Royals on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Mears was traded from Milwaukee to Kansas City in December following his best season in the majors, during which he logged a 3.49 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 56.2 innings. The 29-year-old will now receive a $937,000 raise from his new club and is expected to begin the new year as a middle reliever for the Royals.