The Brewers traded Mears to the Royals on Saturday alongside Isaac Collins in exchange for Angel Zerpa, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Mears enjoyed the best campaign of his career with Milwaukee in 2025, finishing the regular season with a 3.49 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 56.2 innings while also notching his first career save. The 29-year-old righty is unlikely to beat out Carlos Estevez and Lucas Erceg in the race for high-leverage opportunities, but Mears will inject some depth into Kansas City's middle-relief unit.