The Brewers reinstated Mears (back) from the injured list Wednesday.

Mears will rejoin the Brewers' bullpen following a minimum-length stay on the injured list. The 28-year-old should be a candidate for holds during the final weeks of the regular season, while most of the save chances will likely go to Abner Uribe until Trevor Megill (elbow) returns. Jose Quintana (calf) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.