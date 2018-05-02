Drake was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Tuesday.

Drake has an unsightly 6.39 ERA and 1.74 WHIP across 12.2 innings this season -- although six of his nine allowed runs came in one inning -- but still managed a FIP of 2.72. The eight walks were the biggest issue for the 31-year-old, who will now hit the waiver wire.

