Brewers' Oliver Drake: DFA'd by Brewers
Drake was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Tuesday.
Drake has an unsightly 6.39 ERA and 1.74 WHIP across 12.2 innings this season -- although six of his nine allowed runs came in one inning -- but still managed a FIP of 2.72. The eight walks were the biggest issue for the 31-year-old, who will now hit the waiver wire.
More News
-
Brewers' Oliver Drake: Struggling to keep runners off bases•
-
Brewers' Oliver Drake: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Brewers' Oliver Drake: Increased odds at cracking majors•
-
Brewers' Oliver Drake: Takes loss Monday•
-
Brewers' Oliver Drake: Pitching reasonably well in middle relief•
-
Brewers' Oliver Drake: Nabs first save•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...