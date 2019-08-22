Brewers' Phil Bickford: Thriving at High-A level
Bickford went 3-0 over his last 11 appearances with High-A Carolina and posted a 0.67 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB over 21 scoreless innings.
Bickford's appearances have been limited this season for the third year in a row, but the former top prospect has found something of late, and has been dominating High-A hitters since early July. Bickford's reached peak prospect status as a starter, but he is pitching as a multi-inning reliever these days. While his role and age (24) will likely prevent him from popping up on Top-100 lists again, his recent run indicates he still has a chance to be a factor for the Brewers at some point.
