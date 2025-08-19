Hoskins (thumb) will report to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Hoskins progressed to on-field hitting and defensive work last week, and after he experienced no setbacks in his recovery from a Grade 2 left thumb sprain while increasing his activity, the Brewers gave him the green light to play minor-league games. Given that he's been on the shelf since July 7, Hoskins will likely stay on assignment with Nashville at least through the weekend to stockpile at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Prior to getting hurt, Hoskins had been serving as the Brewers' everyday first baseman, but he may have to settle for more of a part-time role upon his return while Andrew Vaughn (.920 OPS since the All-Star break) has thrived as his primary replacement in the Milwaukee lineup.