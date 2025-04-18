Hoskins is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Hoskins had a very successful three-game series against Detroit, going 6-for-10 with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored. He'll now take a seat after making six consecutive starts, allowing Jake Bauers to pick up a start at first base and bat sixth.
More News
-
Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Homers as part of three-hit night•
-
Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Homer drought continues Monday•
-
Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Getting breather for day game•
-
Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Resting up Sunday•
-
Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Heading to bench Sunday•
-
Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Hammers two homers•