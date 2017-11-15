Brewers' Trent Grisham: Legally changes last name
Clark has legally changed his last name to "Grisham" in honor of his mother, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The name change certainly doesn't have any measurable effect on Grisham's skills or outlook, but given that his name has popped up on prospect lists the last several years, it is at least notable. Grisham struggled to hit for both contact (.223 BA) and power (.348 SLG) in 2017, but his pedigree (2015 first-rounder), age (2018 will be his age-21 season), and on-base skills (.372 career OBP) are all reasons to still be excited about his future.
