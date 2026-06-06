Brewers' Trevor Megill: Earns win despite blown save

Megill (1-2) earned the win after blowing a save in Friday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Rockies, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Megill was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning but coughed it up before escaping in a 5-5 tie, ultimately picking up the win after the Brewers scored four runs in the top of the 10th. It was a discouraging outing for the 32-year-old, as he entered the contest having converted four straight saves during a stretch of seven scoreless appearances dating back to May 15. For the year, he's 6-for-8 in save chances with a 4.70 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB across 23 innings.