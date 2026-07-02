Brewers' Trevor Megill: Notches 12th save

Megill earned the save Wednesday against the Reds, tossing a scoreless ninth inning with a hit and a strikeout in the 4-2 victory.

Megill allowed a double in the ninth but struck out the slumping JJ Bleday with a runner on third to give the Brewers the series win. The right-hander has completed his last three save opportunities and hasn't allowed a run in his last 10 trips to the mound, striking out 15 and only allowing four hits over 10 innings during that stretch. The 32-year-old has solidified himself as Milwaukee's closer after a nervy start to the season.