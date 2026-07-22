Brewers' Trevor Megill: Notches 16th save

Megill earned the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mets, allowing a run on a hit and a walk in the ninth inning.

The Mets made things interesting with a two-out run off Megill in the ninth, but the right-hander managed to close out a one-run victory, logging his 16th save this season. The run is the first given up by Megill since June 5 -- he delivered 16 straight scoreless innings coming into the day, allowing just seven hits and three walks while striking out 19 in that span. Overall, Megill's ERA sits at 3.00 across 39 innings this year with a 0.97 WHIP and 48:11 K:BB.