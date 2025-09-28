The Brewers reinstated Megill (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

As expected, Megill will join the active roster for Sunday's regular-season finale. The closer had been sidelined since Aug. 24 due to a right flexor strain. He's expected to appear in Sunday's contest to shake off some rust before the NLDS. Megill has a 2.54 ERA in 46 innings this season and has recorded 30 saves.