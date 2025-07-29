Megill threw one-third of an inning to pick up the save in Monday's 8-4 win over the Cubs. He struck out one.

Megill was tasked with recording only one out after Craig Yoho walked a pair of batters, and the latter got Seiya Suzuki to strike out en route to nabbing his 24th save of the year. The hard-throwing right-hander has now rattled off eight consecutive scoreless outings in a row, and Megill has an outstanding 1.57 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB over his last 28.2 innings since the start of May.