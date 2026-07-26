Brewers' Trevor Megill: Secures save No. 17

Megill recorded a save against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one-third of an inning.

It didn't look like Megill would be needed, as Milwaukee entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 advantage. However, Lance McCullers got into trouble, allowing two walks and a single while also being hurt by an error to allow two runs to cross the plate. Megill was summoned with two outs and yielded a single to allow another run to score, but he was able to close the floodgates by striking out Cole Carrigg. That gave Megill his sixth save in his eighth outing of July. The right-hander is locked in as the Brewers' closer with 17 saves in 19 chances on the season.