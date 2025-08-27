The Brewers placed Megill on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right elbow flexor strain.

Though Milwaukee hadn't indicated that Megill was nursing an injury, he hadn't been especially sharp in his recent outings. Over his last four appearances spanning four innings, Megill backdoored his way into two wins but blew three of four save chances while allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks across four innings. Abner Uribe has turned in a spotless ERA since the All-Star break and is likely the next man up for saves in the absence of Megill, whose timeline for a return won't become clear until the Brewers shed more light on the severity of his injury. Even if Megill's elbow strain is deemed mild, however, the righty could still be at risk of being shelved beyond the minimum 15 days.