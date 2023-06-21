Black went 14-for-38 (.368) with two home runs, three doubles, five RBI, 12 stolen bases and a 5:8 BB:K over his last 10 games with Double-A Biloxi.

Black has both gotten on base and swiped bags all season, and through 54 games he has now racked up a whopping 38 steals while being caught only four times. He is starting to pile up hits as well, with four of his nine multi-hit efforts on the year coming since June 11. With his speed and an OPS north of .900, there is a lot to like about Black from a fantasy perspective.