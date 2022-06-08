Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Though Taylor is on the bench Wednesday, he may have supplanted Lorenzo Cain as the Brewers' top center fielder by this point. Taylor was in the lineup for each of the last 17 games, and Cain was excluded from the starting nine for the past two contests, when the Brewers faced one right-hander (Mike Clevinger) and one left-hander (Ranger Suarez). Taylor holds a 243-point edge in OPS over Cain this season, and despite the latter's more extensive track record at the big-league level, the discrepancy in the two players' performances may be too great for manager Craig Counsell to ignore.