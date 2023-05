Taylor will start in right field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Taylor is included in the starting nine for the third consecutive game, and he looks like he'll be the primary beneficiary from a playing-time standpoint of Willy Adames going on the 7-day injured list Saturday. With Adames out of the mix, Brice Turang has taken over as the Brewers' everyday shortstop, while Brian Anderson has moved back to the infield to open up a spot in the corner outfield for Taylor.