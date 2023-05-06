Taylor is not in Saturday's lineup against the Giants.
Taylor heads to the bench after going 2-for-13 with one home run and one steal in four games since coming off the injured list. Brian Anderson will start in right field while Owen Miller starts at the hot corner.
