Taylor has received multiple opinions on his right elbow and will receive a cortisone shot, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Elbow issues cost Taylor over a month to start the year, and just one month later, he was right back on the injured list with the same problem. The Brewers will hope the cortisone shot has the desired effect, but he's already tried a PRP injection during spring training which failed to permanently address the issue.