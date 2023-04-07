Taylor (elbow) is currently shut down from throwing after suffering a small setback, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Taylor was about halfway through that week-long shutdown period as of Friday and the hope is that he can resume a throwing program sometime next week. The 29-year-old outfielder suffered a right elbow sprain just before the start of spring training and continues to run into complications with his rehab. The new target for his 2023 debut might be late May.

