Taylor is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Taylor was on the bench for Wednesday's 10-2 win while lefty David Peterson toed the rubber for the Mets, and the outfielder will remain on the bench again Thursday with righty Tylor Megill starting for New York. Though Taylor still appears to be manager Craig Counsell's preferred option in center field, the skipper may have wanted to reward Lorenzo Cain with another start after he went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run in Wednesday's victory.