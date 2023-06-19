Contreras is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Diamondbacks.
Contreras will head to the bench after he went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Pirates. Victor Caratini continues to operate as Corbin Burnes' preferred catcher and he will bat eighth in the series opener with Arizona on Monday.
