Brewers' William Contreras: Exits Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras exited Saturday's game against the Cardinals due to a hand injury,Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Contreras was hit on the hand by a swing in the seventh inning, and he was replaced by Danny Jansen as the Brewers took the field for the eighth frame. The severity of the issue is unclear, though the team is likely to play it safe given their current status in the standings.
More News
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Receiving Sunday off•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Drives in three runs Saturday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Back in starting nine•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Nursing bruised forearm•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Receiving afternoon off•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Rips homer Sunday•