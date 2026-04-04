default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Contreras isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored during Game 1 of the twin bill, and he'll now watch Saturday's finale from the dugout. Gary Sanchez will start behind the plate instead and bat fifth.

More News