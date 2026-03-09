Contreras (finger) has gone 3-for-14 with a double and a 0:1 BB:K through four Cactus League games and has gone 0-for-3 with a walk through one game in the World Baseball Classic with Team Venezuela.

Contreras underwent a minor procedure in early November to address a fractured left middle finger, but he's been free of restrictions since reporting to Brewers camp in February. The 28-year-old catcher has yet to get going at the plate between his stops in the Cactus League and WBC, but his excellent track record since joining the Brewers ahead of the 2023 season should carry more weight for fantasy managers than his spring results. Contreras once again projects to handle one of the heavier workloads among all backstops in 2026 and should frequently stick in the MIlwaukee lineup at designated hitter on his non-catching days.