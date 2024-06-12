Burleson went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.

There wasn't much for the hitters early in this contest, but Burleson was able to account for two of the five runs on Pittsburgh starter Paul Skenes' line. Through 10 games in June, Burleson is batting .286 (12-for-42) with five extra-base hits. He continues to be consistent for the Cardinals with a .283/.314/.455 slash line, nine home runs, 24 RBI, 20 runs scored and two stolen bases over 58 contests this season. Four of his homers have come in June.