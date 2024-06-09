Kittredge (0-3) allowed three runs on three hits and struck out one over one inning to take the loss and a blown save Saturday versus the Rockies.

Kittredge surrendered an RBI single to Brenton Doyle and a two-run home run to Ezequiel Tovar in the seventh inning, just half a frame after the Cardinals had rallied ahead. St. Louis didn't have another rally in it, leaving Kittredge with the loss. He'd pitched four scoreless innings to begin June before Saturday's slip-up. On the year, he has a 3.54 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB with three blown saves and 17 holds through 28 innings. Kittredge remains an important high-leverage reliever, but JoJo Romero has been the Cardinals' most effective setup man and Ryan Helsley remains locked in as closer.