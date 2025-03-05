Kittredge (knee) remains unsure of a timeline for his return to action, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Kittredge reported left knee soreness over the weekend and the discomfort is lingering. The veteran right-hander said that he is waiting for a small amount of inflammation to go down before he resumes activity, at which point we should all have a better idea of a return timetable. Signed to a one-year, $10 million contract in January, Kittredge is expected to be in the mix for the occasional save chance early on while Felix Bautista (elbow) is eased back into regular action for Baltimore.