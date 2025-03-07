Manager Brandon Hyde announced Friday that Kittredge will undergo arthroscopic surgery on the cartilage in his left knee and is expected to be sidelined for multiple months, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Kittredge was pulled from Grapefruit League action after experiencing soreness in his left knee prior to this past Saturday's game against the Pirates. The 34-year-old right-hander underwent an MRI on his knee and opted to undergo surgery after receiving multiple opinions. With Kittredge set to start the 2025 regular season on IL, Gregory Soto, Yennier Cano and Cionel Perez are expected to take on larger roles in the bullpen alongside Seranthony Dominguez and Felix Bautista.