Donovan went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one stolen base in a 4-1 win over Atlanta in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Donovan's eight-game hitting streak ended in the matinee with an 0-for-2 effort, but he bounced back in the nightcap, which was his eighth multi-hit effort in June. The 27-year-old also picked up his second steal of the campaign on his fifth attempt. Donovan is at a .270/.337/.419 slash line with eight home runs, 40 RBI and 35 runs scored across 74 contests. He's seen a majority of his playing time in left field but has also featured at second base, third base, right field and designated hitter as he continue to show some utility skills.