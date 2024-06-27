Donovan went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one stolen base in a 4-1 win over Atlanta in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader.
Donovan's eight-game hitting streak ended in the matinee with an 0-for-2 effort, but he bounced back in the nightcap, which was his eighth multi-hit effort in June. The 27-year-old also picked up his second steal of the campaign on his fifth attempt. Donovan is at a .270/.337/.419 slash line with eight home runs, 40 RBI and 35 runs scored across 74 contests. He's seen a majority of his playing time in left field but has also featured at second base, third base, right field and designated hitter as he continue to show some utility skills.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Racks up three hits in win•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Homers again in win•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Three hits, three RBI in win•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Smacks homer Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Hits go-ahead home run•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Notches first steal of season•