Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that Donovan is still dealing with soreness in his left groin and hasn't advanced much past cage work, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan has been sidelined since mid-August with a left groin strain, and his progress appears to have stalled. He's eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list at any time, but the All-Star second baseman is without a clear timeline for a return. Thomas Saggese will continue to play the keystone for St. Louis while Donovan is out.