Donovan went 3-for-4 with one RBI in Monday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.

Donovan has been dialed in for much of June. He's hit safely in 17 of his last 18 games, going 26-for-71 (.366) with seven extra-base hits and 14 RBI in that span. The 27-year-old is up to a .269/.333/.420 slash line with eight home runs, 39 RBI, 35 runs scored, 17 doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 72 contests. While he's mostly lost out on leadoff opportunities to Masyn Winn, Donovan is still hitting well deeper in the lineup.