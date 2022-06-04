Carlson (hamstring) is unlikely to be activated until next weekend's series against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

He and Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) each slotted in at designated hitter Friday in rehab games and will progress to playing the outfield this weekend. Carlson went 0-for-3 with one strikeout in his first rehab game. Manager Oliver Marmol said he doubted that either Carlson or O'Neill would be ready to join the team in Tampa Bay for the series that runs Tuesday through Thursday of next week.