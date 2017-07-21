Fryer was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Friday.

Fryer was handed the DFA prior to the rivalry series against Chicago, while the club recalled top catching prospect Carson Kelly from Triple-A Memphis. During 34 games with the team, Fryer went just 11-for-71 from the plate, and wasn't able to hang onto his job through defensive ability alone as the Cardinals look to remain relevant in the playoff race.

