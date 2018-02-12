Eric Fryer: Decides to retire
Fryer has retired, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
The veteran catcher had signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies in December and could have provided some organizational depth, though he wasn't likely to play a significant role this season. Fryer's retirement ends a seven-year major-league career in which he was a third or fourth catcher for the Pirates, Twins, and Cardinals. He'll retire with a .232/.320/.300 line in 374 career plate appearances.
