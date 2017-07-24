Eric Fryer: Heads to open market
Fryer cleared waivers and elected free agency Monday.
Rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A, the 31-year-old backstop will head to the open market to test free agency. His career .232/.320/.300 slash line certainly doesn't open too many eyes, although Fryer's experience in the majors could help him land at least a minor-league contract before the season's end.
More News
-
Cardinals' Eric Fryer: Designated for assignment•
-
Cardinals' Eric Fryer: Struggling at plate in 2017•
-
Cardinals' Eric Fryer: Draws third straight start•
-
Cardinals' Eric Fryer: Smacks two hits in rare start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Eric Fryer: Minimal playing time•
-
Cardinals' Eric Fryer: Pinch-hit double Sunday•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...