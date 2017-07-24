Fryer cleared waivers and elected free agency Monday.

Rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A, the 31-year-old backstop will head to the open market to test free agency. His career .232/.320/.300 slash line certainly doesn't open too many eyes, although Fryer's experience in the majors could help him land at least a minor-league contract before the season's end.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast