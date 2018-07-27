Cardinals' Greg Holland: Designated for assignment

Holland was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Instead of being released outright by the organization, the Cardinals handed Holland a DFA in hopes of finding a suitable trade partner for his services. Holland hasn't pitched since Saturday when he allowed three runs (one earned) on one hit and a pair of walks while recording just one out against the Cubs. Holland will likely be shipped to a contender, but his brutal 2018 numbers are sure to prevent him a shot at a ninth-inning role.