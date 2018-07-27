Cardinals' Greg Holland: Designated for assignment
Holland was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Instead of being released outright by the organization, the Cardinals handed Holland a DFA in hopes of finding a suitable trade partner for his services. Holland hasn't pitched since Saturday when he allowed three runs (one earned) on one hit and a pair of walks while recording just one out against the Cubs. Holland will likely be shipped to a contender, but his brutal 2018 numbers are sure to prevent him a shot at a ninth-inning role.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Loses roster spot•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Continues pitching well•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Sharp since DL return•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Returns from injury•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: On way back from DL•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Some improvement in second Double-A outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...