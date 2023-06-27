The Cardinals are still assessing Flaherty (hip) to determine whether he can start Thursday vs. the Astros, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Flaherty, who was scratched from his scheduled start over the weekend with hip discomfort, hasn't pitched since June 19, and could wind up on the injured list if he has to miss another turn in the rotation. Adam Wainwright could start Thursday on normal rest if Flaherty isn't ready, with Jake Woodford and Steven Matz the likely replacement options for the fifth spot in the rotation.