Flaherty isn't expected to make his next start until Monday's series opener with the Cubs after general manager John Mozeliak didn't name the right-hander as one of the Cardinals' three starting pitchers for this weekend's series with the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals have received clearance from MLB to return to action Saturday, ending a 16-day hiatus that was caused by a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak. Though Flaherty wasn't among the players who tested positive, the Cardinals won't include their ace in the pitching schedule right away, as Mozeliak noted that the club will have Adam Wainwright start the front end of Saturday's doubleheader, while the other half of the twin bill is treated as a bullpen game. Dakota Hudson, meanwhile, will take the hill in the series finale with the White Sox on Sunday. The decision to hold Flaherty back isn't believed to be injury-related; instead, the Cardinals presumably just prefer to have him make a start against a tough division rival in the Cubs, who sport an MLB-best 13-3 record heading into Friday's action.