Flaherty (4-5) earned the win Monday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the Nationals. He struck out five.

Flaherty allowed five runs through the first two frames, but he was able to keep the Cardinals within striking distance by tossing four straight scoreless innings before getting into trouble again in the seventh. It was just the third time all season that the right-hander had recorded an out in the seventh inning. Despite earning the win Monday, Flaherty has struggled over his last two starts, allowing 20 hits and 12 earned runs with a 8:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings. Before that, he'd allowed three or fewer runs in six straight starts, posting a 2.06 ERA and 1.37 WHIP during that stretch. Flaherty will look to get back on track in his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled during the Cardinals' two-game set versus the Cubs in London.