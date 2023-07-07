Flaherty (6-5) earned the win Thursday, allowing nine hits and two walks over 6.2 scoreless innings against the Marlins. He struck out five.

Flaherty did an incredible job limiting damage Thursday, keeping the Marlins off the scoreboard despite giving up nine hits. The outing marked Flaherty's second consecutive scoreless appearance, showcasing that he's fully recovered from a hip injury that forced him to miss a turn in the rotation in late June. Though the 27-year-old owns a 4.27 ERA on the season (17 starts), the statistic has been inflated by three poor outings in which he's given up 10 runs once and six runs twice. Not including the trio of starts, Flaherty has a more tolerable 2.71 ERA. He's tentatively lined up to toe the rubber in the Cardinals' first game after the All-Star break at home versus the Nationals.