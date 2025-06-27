Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Back in lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nootbaar (side) is batting fifth and playing left field Friday against Cleveland.
Nootbaar missed back-to-back games with an intercostal injury, but he's feeling well enough to start Friday. He's riding a six-game hit streak, going 7-for-22 (.318) with three home runs and a 4:6 BB:K during that stretch.
