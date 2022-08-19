Nootbaar went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, two walks and an additional run scored in Thursday's victory over the Rockies.

Nootbaar led off the Cardinals three-run first with an infield single and added a two-run homer in the sixth to extend St. Louis' lead to 12-0. Over his last 31 games (83 plate appearances), the second-year outfield has slashed .313/.434/.566 while walking (19) more times than he's struck out (18).