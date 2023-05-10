Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

Nootbaar's homer was his third of the season. He'd hit .294 (15-for-51) over 14 contests between long balls, but he had just two extra-base hits in that span. The outfielder is now slashing .288/.430/.425 through 100 plate appearances this season, and he's added 10 RBI, 13 runs scored and four stolen bases.